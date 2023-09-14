Rutherford County Nurse Indicted, Charged in TBI Drug Theft Case

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023 – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division have obtained an indictment for a nurse in connection to a drug theft case.

Last July, after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services, TBI agents began investigating allegations involving Laural Beth Galyon (DOB 1/8/1974), a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at a facility in Murfreesboro.

During the investigation, agents determined the La Vergne woman stole hydrocodone intended for a patient in her care.

On February 8th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Galyon with one count of Theft. Authorities arrested her on August 24th and booked her into the Rutherford County Jail on $5,000 bond.