Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
66

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in Rutherford County!

1Greenway Art Festival

Saturday, September 16, 10 AM – 4 PM
Old Fort Park Trailhead
275 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN

Over 100 local talented artists will once again display and sell their creative work along the Greenway trail. There will be a variety of original art (oil paint, watercolor, pottery, textiles, metal, glass, sculpture, and jewelry) available for purchase along with a huge kids’ area, a performance of the Lion King, Jr., and refreshments.

Learn more here

2Sugarfoot Fall Arts & Crafts Festival

Saturday, September 16, 10 AM – 4 PM
Sugarfoot
1902 Smith Hall Road, Murfreesboro, TN

This weekend is Sugarfoot’s very first Craft Show! It will feature Handmade Vendors, Boutiques and other local small businesses both inside and out at the beautiful Sugarfoot wedding venue!

Learn more here

3Annual Top Gun Night Run 6k

Friday, September 15, 7:30 PM
Lee Victory Recreation Park
100 Sam Ridley Pkwy East, Smyrna, TN

Enjoy a festive atmosphere and the beauty of the memorial at night during this family-friendly event! The 6k is a 3.7 mile course that includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport, Smyrna Municipal Golf Course, and the finish line at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. Spectators and runners can enjoy live music and food trucks in the park.

Learn more here

4End of Summer Bash

Saturday, September 16, 3 PM
Sports*Com Boro Beach
2310 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Mark your calendars for this Saturday to enjoy local foods, a raffle, family fun activities, local vendors, and more!

Learn more here

5River Oaks Community Church’s Paw Palooza

Saturday, September 16, 11 AM – 1 PM
River Oaks Community Church
210 Rucker Lane, Murfreesboro,TN

Don’t miss this inaugural event for dogs & their humans sponsored by River Oaks Community Church and Wag It Better! Entrance is free (All dogs must remain on leash at all times.) There will be a photo booth, an obstacle course by Wag It Better and Fast Cat Fun Runs by Operation Education Animal Rescue.

Learn more here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here