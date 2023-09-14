Sounds Overcome Charlotte Rally, Win in Extras

Charlotte, N.C. – Even though their opponent managed to erase an early five-run deficit, the Nashville Sounds (76-62, 36-28) scored three runs in the top of 10th inning to down the Charlotte Knights (49-91, 14-51) 9-6 on Wednesday night at Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

On the rehab front, Blake Perkins, Jesse Winker and Darin Ruf each played their second game on rehab assignment, respectively. Perkins had a single as the trifecta’s only hit of the night. Winker also reached via walk in a 0-for-3 night.

Robert Gasser passed Norm Charlton (161) for fourth place on the Sounds single-season strikeout list. Gasser’s 166 strikeouts are the most by a pitcher since the Sounds made the move to Triple-A in 1985. He is chasing Jay Howell for third place, who struck out 173 batters during the inaugural 1978 season.

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 30 games with his solo home run in the second. Since the streak began on July 9, Toro is batting .378 (45-for-119) with 28 runs, 17 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 22 RBI, 15 walks and a 1.095 OPS.

Patrick Dorrian’s hit by pitch in the fourth inning was Nashville’s 74 th of the season, breaking the single-season franchise record. The previous high was 73 set in the 1998 season.

of the season, breaking the single-season franchise record. The previous high was 73 set in the 1998 season. Tonight was Nashville’s 17th extra inning game of the season, tying the single-season franchise record (also set in 1980, 1988, 2005 and 2012).

Source: Nashville Sounds

