The Notes Lounge held its ribbon cutting and one-year celebration for its Murfreesboro location on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 2349 A South Church Street in Murfreesboro.

The Notes Lounge is a Stylish and Upscale, 325 to 500-seat listening room venue, that features jazz musicians, vocalists, R&B/Soul artists, comedians poetry, and select Dj’s.

The Notes Lounge

2349 A South Church Street

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 528-3303

Facebook