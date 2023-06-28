Ribbon Cutting: Community Care of Rutherford County

Community Care of Rutherford County held its ribbon cutting on June 8, 2023, at 901 East County Farm Road in Murfreesboro.

Community Care of Rutherford County was established in 1987, new additions have been built. Future plans have begun to be put on paper to accommodate culture change as we move away from institutional living and begin to create homes for our elders. The staff, current residents, and family members hope to continue to add to this rich history.

Community Care of Rutherford County

901 East County Farm Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

(615) 893-2624