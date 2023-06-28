OBITUARY: Jalene Young Taylor

Jalene Young Taylor, age 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, June 24, 2023. She passed at a hospice center in Nashville in the early morning hours at the same age and in the same place as her husband Newell a year prior.

Jalene was born on January 1, 1952 in Provo, Utah to Golden Junius Young and Maurine Startup Young. The second of five children, Jalene grew up in Provo along with her siblings Mardene, Laura Ruth, David, and Kenneth. Jalene attended and graduated from Provo High School.

Jalene met Newell Taylor while living in California. They married and were sealed for eternity on August 21, 1975 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their first child, Michelle, was born in California while Newell attended school at UC Berkeley. The twins, Stacey and Natalie, arrived a few years later while living in Michigan.

A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Jalene served in various callings and devoted endless hours of service to others. Being a mother was Jalene’s highest honor and her greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren.

Jalene and Newell have called home to Pasadena, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Gurnee, Illinois; and Paducah, Kentucky.

They settled in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to be closer to family and doctors and resided there for over a decade.

Jalene was a beautiful, tender, sweet, kind, selfless, and nurturing soul who loved her family deeply and dearly. While Jalene will be greatly missed, we know her husband, parents, and family are having a joyous reunion in heaven.

Jalene is preceded in death by her husband, mother and father, and her brother Kenneth. She is survived by her three daughters Michelle Sanford of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Stacey (Matt) Gilday also of Hendersonville, and Natalie (Aaron) Bergquist of St. George, Utah, and nine grandchildren: Ethan Sanford, Claire Sanford, Renae Sanford, Porter Bergquist, Simon Gilday, Eliza Gilday, Caleb Bergquist, Sophie Gilday, and Ean Gilday.

Jalene is also survived by her siblings Mardene (Ken) Hansen, Laura (Wayne) Franchini, and David (Melissa) Young.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Hendersonville Funeral Home at 353 E. Main Street Hendersonville, TN 37075. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST followed by the celebration of life service at 12 p.m. CST. https://www.hendersonvillefh.com

