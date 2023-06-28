OBITUARY: Leamon ‘Lea’ Ray Arnold Jr.

Leamon “Lea” Ray Arnold, Jr., age 65 of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

He was the son of the late Cornelia Wair McWhorter and Leamon Ray Arnold, Sr. Lea was born on February 27, 1958, in Nashville, TN.

Lea is survived by two sisters, Cindy Green Wallace (Terry), Pamela Ann Settle (Steve) and one brother, Ronald William Green (Cristina). “Uncle” Lea was adored and will be missed terribly by his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lea was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved fishing, motorcycles, family gatherings and spending time with friends on the golf course on most weekends of the year. He was awaiting retirement to enjoy even more time with friends on the links all through the week.

He graduated from Antioch High School and went on to attend Nashville Technology School where he became a licensed electrical technician. Lea had just celebrated his 25th anniversary of employment with Vector Security Group, during which time he installed, repaired, and inspected security and fire systems throughout central Tennessee. He touched the lives of many in this role.

Lea was beloved for being a prankster and his unique, dry sense of humor kept all who knew him smiling and enjoying every moment with him. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and community. The world was a better place for having Lea Arnold in it.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 12:00 Noon (visitation 10 a.m. – 12 noon) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Pastor Wesley Waddle. Interment Wair Cemetery at 1 p.m. with procession from funeral home. Pallbearers will be Ricky Thompson, Stan Matlock, Wesley Green, Mike Allen, Bill Beliles and Larry Beliles. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/