OBITUARY: Virginia Stafford

Mrs. Virginia Stafford, age 81, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She leaves to cherish her memories, children, Georgia (Fariming) Sanyang and Shellia (Jubal) Cooper, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, siblings, Carolyn Waters, Eleanor Seay, Sherril Franklin, Michael (Terri) Manning and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing and Family Visitation, Friday, June 30, 2023 from 4p to 6:00 pm at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.

Family Visitation, Saturday from 12p to 1:00 pm with funeral service to follow at Brooks Memorial Methodist Church 3303 Brick Church Pike Nashville, TN 37207.

Interment, Greenwood Cemetery North, 1248 S Dickerson Rd Goodlettsville, TN 37072.

Please keep the Stafford family in your thoughts and prayers.

