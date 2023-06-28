Bluegrass Legend Bobby Osborne, Known for Recording ‘Rocky Top,’ Has Died

The Eastern Kentucky Bluegrass artist Bobby Osborne has died, reported WYMT.

Osborne was 91 years old. Bobby was one half of the Osborne Brothers who debuted in 1953 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

He was known for his recording of “Rocky Top”, a song written by Felice and Boudleaux Bryant from Leipers Fork.

In 1982, “Rocky Top” became the state song for Tennessee and the unofficial anthem for the University of Tennessee.

Osborne has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1964. In 1994, he became a member of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

The Grand Ole Opry shared on social media, “We’re so thankful the Opry was home sweet home to you Bobby Osborne. Thank you for all the cherished memories and dedication. We love you.”

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum also shared about Osborne sharing, “The passing of American music icon and Bluegrass legend, Bobby Osborne, has left a profound void in the Bluegrass community. Inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 1994 alongside his brother Sonny Osborne, the duo made major musical contributions with a half-century musical partnership. Throughout their illustrious career, The Osborne Brothers produced a string of timeless hits, each resonating with their signature sound and Bobby’s extraordinary vocal prowess. Songs like “Ruby (Are You Mad),” “Rocky Top,” and “Midnight Flyer” are just a glimpse into the musical legacy Bobby Osborne leaves behind.”