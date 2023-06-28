WEATHER ALERT Excessive Heat Watch 6-29-2023

Pretty sure this will be the first of a series of these, but, for Thursday the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch. Expect much of the same moving forward as Friday’s forecast is predicted hotter than Thursday’s. And what about the upcoming long holiday weekend? Heat and a 50/50 chance of scattered strong to sometimes severe thunderstorms is the early prognosis.

As for the next 48 hours:

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.