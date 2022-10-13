Thursday, October 13, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeBusinessRibbon Cutting: Centerpoint Group Law Firm in Murfreesboro
BusinessFeaturedMurfreesboro

Ribbon Cutting: Centerpoint Group Law Firm in Murfreesboro

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
0
1
Centerpoint Group Law Firm

Centerpoint Group Law Firm held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 805 S. Church Street, Suite 11 in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro Estate & Business Planning Attorneys. Attorneys skilled in providing estate and business planning services, working diligently with clients to navigate the complex legal landscape to successful outcomes for families, individuals, businesses, and partnerships

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Centerpoint Group Law Firm
805 S. Church Street, Suite 11
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 624-8773
Facebook

Previous articlePHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday
Michael Carpenter
Michael Carpenter
Michael is the Social Media Manager at Williamson Source handling all social media objectives.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.