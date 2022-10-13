Thursday, October 13, 2022
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday
FeaturedNewsTennessee

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday

Andrea Hinds
By Andrea Hinds
Severe storms rolled across middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Middle Tennesseans reported hail, severe wind, downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings and homes.

 


