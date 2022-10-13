PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday

Severe storms rolled across middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Middle Tennesseans reported hail, severe wind, downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings and homes.

This door, which I was told was shut, blew open due to the winds on Pinkston Road in Bedford County. #tspotter @NWSNashville pic.twitter.com/H6Nrj60u3i — ⚡️Shelbyville Weather⚡️ (@ShelbyvilleWx) October 13, 2022

PLEASE SHARE: This was the severe storm over #Murfreesboro captured by Alexandria’s ring camera! Yikes! ⛈😬 @WKRN pic.twitter.com/mPbGRUwl4N — Danielle Breezy (@DanielleBreezy) October 12, 2022