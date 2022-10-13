Thursday, October 13, 2022
WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued

Clark Shelton
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141345-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several counties,
basically north of I-40 and west of I-65. RH values will fall into
the low 20s and winds will gust 25-30 mph this afternoon. Yes,
this area saw rainfall, but it was very little and likely did
nothing to curb the dry conditions already in place.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

There is a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms across northwest
Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon and evening. An isolated
storm or two could contain large hail or gusty winds.

Below freezing temperatures with widespread frost are possible
across most or all of Middle Tennessee on Tuesday and Wednesday
mornings.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

For your close to home forecast find your county here

