RECALL: Potential Glass In Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee

Trader Joe’s has been alerted by their supplier of Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew Coffee (SKU# 67436) that product with EXP date codes 6/13/2024, 11/26/2024 and 12/30/2024 may contain glass.

No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale.

If you purchased or received donations of any Instant Cold Brew Coffee with the aforementioned date codes, please do not use them. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.