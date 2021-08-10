Thomas Lewis McKee

Thomas Lewis McKee, age 72, passed away at his residence on August 9, 2021.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the National Guard. Thomas earned his Bachelor of Science degree from MTSU.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Thomas McKee and Martha Lewis McKee.

He is survived by son, Thomas Jonathan McKee, and wife, April; daughter, Jaime Millar and husband, Rob; brothers, James E. McKee, and wife, Shirley, Lee K. McKee and wife, Sandra; sister, Martha Jo McKee, and husband, Hassan M. Al-Ansari; and grandchildren, Ethan Jordan, Aaron McKee, Caleb McKee, Cameron McKee, Cora Millar, and Silas Millar.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Barry Mershon officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Believers’ Chapel, 1820 S. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


