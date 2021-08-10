MTSU junior fermentation science student Connor Ball of Savannah, Tenn., uses pruners to clip off bundles of grapes in August 2018 during the first Grape Harvest Day at Lane Agri-Park. Volunteers are invited to help pprune the grapevines every Saturday morning through the end of February. (MTSU file photo by Randy Weiler)

Those who want to learn about grape harvesting or just want some fresh grape juice or crushed grapes should join Middle Tennessee State University’s Tony Johnston and others for this year’s Grape Harvest Day in late August.

The harvest will take place from 7 until 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Rutherford County UT Extension at Lane Agri-Park, 315 John R. Rice Blvd., in Murfreesboro.

Johnston, professor in the MTSU School of Agriculture and director of the fermentation science program, said participants should plan to park at the Livestock Barn building lot and ride the hay wagon to the vineyard.

Volunteers should bring pruners, gloves, a hat, sunscreen, water to drink, and a clean gallon jug to take your juice home. Everyone who picks at least 1 lug (20 pounds) of fruit will be able to take a gallon of juice home, he said.

Johnston said harvested grapes will be brought to the pavilion across from the Farmer’s Market building for de-stemming, crushing and pressing.

“Large-scale grape processing is a messy job, so members of the public are welcome to watch but are not encouraged to assist,” Johnston said.

Grape Harvest Day is a partnership between MTSU Fermentation Science, the UT Extension and Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension/College of Agriculture.The MTSU School of Agriculture is one of 11 College of Basic and Applied Sciences departments.

For more information, contact Rachel Painter at the UT Extension, at 615-898-7710 or email [email protected].


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here