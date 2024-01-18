OBITUARY: Thomas Lee Martin

Thomas Lee Martin, age 66, entered God’s kingdom on January 14, 2024.

He was born on February 14, 1957, in Davidson County. He has lived in Rutherford County most of his life and is a member of World Outreach Church.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Laura; son, Ryan Martin and daughter-in-law, Somer Williams; grandchildren, Easton Martin and Leighla Keith, with Thomas Jayce Martin to arrive in March; brothers, Terrance Martin, Timothy Martin, Justin Martin, and Robin Martin; and sisters, Wanda Pippin, Karen Ervin, Rhoda Faughn, Tammy Vickers, Rebecca Barrett, April Martin, and Sandra Trotter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel (S.O.) and Lois Martin; brothers, Samuel Martin, Randall Martin, Ronald Martin, Kelly Martin, and Ernie Martin; and sister, Paula Martin.

Visitation will be held 4:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 with a chapel service at 2:00 PM, Monday, January 22, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Christiana Miller Cemetery, 1900 Hwy 269 Christiana Road, Christiana, TN, (615) 394-1040.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

