OBITUARY: Angelyn Jenkins Smith

Angelyn Jenkins Smith passed away peacefully on January 16, 2024, at AdamsPlace.

Angie was born May 3, 1934, approximately six miles due south of AdamsPlace on the Shelbyville highway, now South Church Street. The family farm was the site for General Patton maneuvers (WW11), cotton fields, cows, five (5) Jenkins kids and their friends, and now Barfield Crescent Park on the “back farm.”

After graduating from high school in Murfreesboro, Angie attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville where she was a member of Alpha Omega Pi sorority and graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in accounting in 1955. She served as financial manager for various businesses during her career.

Angie enjoyed travel with family and friends, charity work, sports, professional boards, and was an avid bridge player. She was a lifetime member of Charity Circle of Murfreesboro, active in several capacities, including organizing and assisting numerous fundraising events, preparing tax returns, serving as President and initiating the Projects Committee.

She was preceded in death by her parents Roxie and John Jenkins; brother Percy Jenkins; and sister Joyce Jenkins.

She is survived by her sister Jane Jenkins Manley; brother John Jenkins; daughter Sheryl Smith; daughter Sandy Benson and her husband David Wellborn; grandchildren Kate Hayes (James) and Kelley Boland (Kevin) and great-children Harper and Hadley Boland and James Benson Hayes.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 10:00 am with memorial services to follow at 11:00 am at St. Mark’s Methodist Church with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Jenkins, Mark Tucker, Lance Jenkins, Randall Robinson, David Wellborn, James Hayes, and Kevin Boland.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Charity Circle of Murfreesboro (PO Box 11128, 37129-0023) or a charity of your choice and an online guestbook is available for the Smith family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/