Sally Ann Low Stahley, age 87, passed away December 5, 2021 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford.

She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and a resident of Rutherford County. Sally attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Low and Katherine Plaskett Low; husband, Howard Stahley. She is survived by her daughter, Ericka (David) Lynn Wilson; step-sons, Robert Stahley, Steven Stahley; brother, Duke Thomas Low; grandchildren, Sandy Wilson, Jonathan Wilson, Erin Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Finn Wilson.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Kristine Blaess officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

