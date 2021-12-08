Clayton Lee “Poly” Hall, age 78, passed away on December 6, 2021 in Nashville.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Chromalox.

Clayton was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Hall and Nannie B. Hall; brothers, Son Hall and H.J. Hall; and sisters, Gail Lester, Sarah Burleson. He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Nash, Judy Stillwell, and Barbara Gillmore.

Visitation will be from 9:00 until 11:00 AM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 AM, Friday, December 10, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Laney Ware officiating. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.