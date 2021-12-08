Bonnie Gayle Maynard, age 61, passed away December 5, 2021 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Burley Robertson and Catherine Judd Robertson; husband, William Maynard; and brother, Calvin Robertson. She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Maynard, Ida Maynard, Crystal and Nick Gristy, Lacey and Bert Skinner; and grandchildren, Brennan Fogle, Kaydence Maynard, Alyssa, Kaylee, and Zachary Gristy and Kylar Skinner.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Mike Griffin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help with the cost of the funeral.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422