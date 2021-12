Dorothy Louise Lamb Roden, age 78, passed away December 5, 2021 at St Thomas Midtown Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Franklin Lamb and Rhoda Burse Perry Lamb; husband, Ben Floyd Roden, Sr.; sons, Ben Roden, Jr., Jeffery Roden; brothers, J.W. Lamb, Grady Lamb and sisters, Ruby Barrett, Catherine Morton, Margaret Stevens. She is survived by her son, William (Victoria) Roden, Sr.; daughters, Rita McClure, Elber (Roger) McCullough, Teresa (Jerry) Brewer, Ellen (Keith Stacey) Roden, Virginia (Gregory) Hams; sisters, Beulah McCoy, Jean Bartles; seventeen grandchildren, forty-four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with James Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.