Monday, August 29, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Rita Rose DeVerna

By Jennifer Haley
Rita Rose DeVerna, infant daughter of Kyle and Cathy DeVerna, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to heaven on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

In addition to her parents, Rita is survived by a sister and brother, Cecilia, and Leo DeVerna both of Murfreesboro, TN; grandparents, James and Elizabeth DeVerna of Troy, MI and Edward and Margaret Mainardi of Murfreesboro, TN; and great-grandmother, Elizabeth Davis of Los Angeles, CA.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook for the DeVerna family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151

 

