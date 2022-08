Juan Rodriguez Salazar, age 67, of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife, children, and grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/