OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Nobles

Ms. Patricia Ann Nobles of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, she was 53 years old.

She was born in Tracy City, TN to the late John William and Lois Bradley Greeter.

She earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Medical Technology from the University of Tennessee. Ms. Nobles worked as a medical technician at the old Middle Tennessee Medical Center.

She loved all animals, especially her dogs, and was an award winning horseback rider with the American Quarter Horse Association. Ms. Nobles enjoyed her work with children and was an education assistant at Northfield Elementary. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Ms. Nobles is survived by her children, Caleb Pardue, Ashton Nobles, and Seth Nobles; and nieces and nephews, Lauren Elizabeth Harless, Mary Madison Tesler, and John Parkes Tesler.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alan Greeter.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, August 29, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

