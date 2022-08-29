The 2022 Tennessee State Fair Wraps a Record-Breaking Year, Photos Here

The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair just wrapped in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center (better known as The Fairgrounds). With over 776,000 attendees, it was a record-breaking year for the Tennessee State Fair.

The theme this year was “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” and was chosen to spotlight every county in Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to think that every county in the state of Tennessee can showcase their county this year. Just think, our fairgoers can see everything that is great about the entire state of Tennessee in one visit as they walk through Travel Tennessee,” stated Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.

An agriculture commodity is chosen each year to promote agriculture and educate our fairgoers each year. The focus this year will be “Year of Hay.” “Every county in the state produces hay and can exhibit their best at this year’s Fair,” commented Helen McPeak, Executive Director of the Fair.

There were also livestock shows, motorsports events, music on 9 stages, all kinds of exhibits, Fiddlers Grove Historic Village where you can step back in time and see demonstrations of years past, over 60 carnival rides for children and adults, and all kinds of entertainment located all over the Fair.