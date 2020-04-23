Richard Brent Johnson, age 59 of Smyrna died Tuesday April 21, 2020. He was a native of Winston Salem NC and was preceded in death by his father Richard Melvin Johnson. Mr. Jonson was a retired Jewelry Wholesaler.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer Johnson of Smyrna; daughters, Amber Morton and husband Justin of Smyrna, Emily McAnally and husband Sam of Murfreesboro; Grandchildren; Joanna, Benaiah, and Russell Morton of Smyrna, Laurel McAnally of Murfreesboro; mother; Millie Johnson of Brentwood, TN; sister; Lisa Robins and husband Jay of Nashville, Father in law; Allen Stewart and wife Brenda of Shelbyville; mother in law; Linda Weaver of Medon, TN; brother in law; Jamie Stewart and wife Michelle of Shelbyville; sister in law; Tracy Zago and husband Dante of Medon, TN; step brothers in law, Jeremy Vaughn and wife Wendy and Jason Vaughn and wife Tami both of Shelbyville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lakeshore Christian Church, 5434 Belle Forge Lane E. Antioch, TN 37013.

Celebration of life service for Mr. Johnson will be at Lakeshore Christian Church in Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com