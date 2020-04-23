Rhonda Seals Barrett, age 62 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday April 21, 2020. She was a native of Rossville, GA and has lived in Murfreesboro since 1987.

Mrs. Barrett was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Ray and Emma Woody Seals, a brother, Michael Ray Seals.

She retired from Wal-Mart on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro after working for 19 years.

Mrs. Barrett is survived by her husband of 43 years, Donald Barrett; son, Jason Barrett, grandson, Cole Barrett, all of Murfreesboro; sister, Sheri Fortner and husband Joey of Rossville, GA., and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.