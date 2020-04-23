Murfreesboro Woman Shot While Driving on Veterans Parkway

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A 42-year-old Murfreesboro woman suffered gunshot wounds when she was shot inside her car about 11:15 a.m. Thursday while driving on Veterans Parkway near Kingdom Drive, Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisors said.

Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated her while waiting for LifeFlight helicopter to arrive.

Capt. Britt Reed of the Criminal Investigations Division said she was being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Her name is not being released yet.

CID Lt. Todd Sparks said detectives were talking to witnesses to gather information about the case.

“We believe she was shot by a suspect in another vehicle,” Sparks said.

The shooting remains under active investigation led by Detective Jamin Humphress. People with information are asked to call him at 615-904-3054 and leave a message.

MORE CRIME NEWS