OBITUARY: Rebecca Hindsley

Rebecca Hindsley, age 48, passed away on January 20, 2024.

She was a hair stylist and secretary with Rutherford County Schools. She attended Fall Creek Baptist Church.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, Tommy Baird.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Waldron Baird; sons, Nathan (Laney) Baird, Lain (Ali) Hindsley; brother, Timothy (Valentina) Baird; and grandchildren, Atticus Baird and Graylen Baird. She is also survived by niece, Kirsten (Ryan) Orange and great-nephew, Eli Orange; nephew, Tyler Williamson; and great-niece, Aubree Williamson

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 2:30 PM, Friday, January 26, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Sherman Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

