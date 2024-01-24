OBITUARY: Peggy Marie Orr Mason

Mrs. Peggy Marie Orr Mason, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024.

She was born April 4, 1937 in Belfast, TN to the late Robert Jackson Orr III and Mary Louise Calahan Orr.

Mrs. Mason earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Middle Tennessee State College and was granted a research fellowship to Duke University that led to a master’s degree in biology. Her 38 years as a teacher included three years at MTSU, one year at Glendale in Nashville, seven years in Ohio, and concluded with 27 years at Central Middle School in Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Mason and her husband enjoyed attending sporting events at MTSU, especially Lady Raider basketball games. They also made annual trips to see the Ohio State Buckeyes play football. Her husband grew vegetable gardens and she always said she learned in a hurry how to can and freeze that became their summer hobby.

Mrs. Mason was a member of Kingwood Heights Church of Christ and attended the Tuesday morning ladies Bible Class. During her husband’s illness, she attended First Cumberland Presbyterian Church with him. Mrs. Mason often mentioned how very thankful she was for the kindness and friendship shown to her there by the members and Pastors Chris and Joy Warren.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Sarah P. Duke Gardens at Duke University, 420 Anderson St, Durham, NC 27705 or the charity of your choice.

Mrs. Mason is survived by her son, Franklin Curtin Mason Jr.; son-in-law, William McCauley; grandchildren, Franklin Curtis Mason III, Katherine Anne Mason, and Gabriel Francis Mason; and brother, Robert “Bobby” J. Orr IV and his wife Patricia Shires Orr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Curtin Mason Sr., and daughter, Mary Mason McCauley.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 26, 2024 from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 26, 2024 at 12:00 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Friday, January 26, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Head Springs Cemetery, Belfast, TN.

