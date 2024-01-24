OBITUARY: Dorothy Marie Adcock Marlin

Mrs. Dorothy Marie Adcock Marlin, age 92 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

She was a native of Rutherford County, born to the late Joe Ward and Alvie Delbridge Adcock on November 25, 1931.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Elam Marlin, Sr. brothers, Charles Adcock and Andrew Adcock, sisters, Estelle Delbridge and Martha Newland; Sons, Ricky and Randy Marlin.

Mrs. Marlin graduated from Central High School and worked as a nursing assistant for many years. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 states. She was a member of the Midway Church of Christ.

She is survived by children, Clyde E. Marlin, Jr. of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Larry (Darlene) Marlin, of Alexandria, TN., Kathy Marlin and Debbie (Ricky) Reed of Murfreesboro; seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, January 26th, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Jeff Adcock will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Scotty Crouse, Craig Davenport, Ricky Reed, Richie Marlin, Phillip Kelley, Brandon Marlin, Mason Sanders and Mario Sanders. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/