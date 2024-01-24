OBITUARY: Edward ‘Ed’ Franklin Hott

Edward “Ed” Franklin Hott, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 19, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Margaret Haslacker Hott; mother/father-in-law John H. Taylor, Sr. and Annie Mai Taylor; brother-in-law Floyd Taylor; and sister-in-law Vicki Taylor.

He was born February 14, 1948, in Keyser, West Virginia, but spent most of his life in Ohio.

Ed graduated from Shadyside High School in Shadyside, Ohio where he excelled in both pole vaulting and wrestling. Ed was also proud to have served in the U. S. Navy and loved all Veterans. His career consisted of being in the welding industry where he later moved to TN to further his career.

Ed is survived by his wife of 18 years, Judy Taylor Hott from Murfreesboro; sons, Brian (Mandi) Hott and Travis Hott; grandsons, Bryce and Rhys Hott; brother, Milford (Nancy) Hott; brothers-in-law, Charles and John Taylor, Jr. (Dorothy Mayberry); sister-in-law, Crystal Taylor; along with uncles and numerous nieces and nephews.

There are friends who are like family to Ed who are in a special circle called “The Group”. His friends gather at holidays, birthdays, and each Thursday to go out to eat. Ed always put a smile on each face when he was around. Not only was he a great friend to The Group, but was a great neighbor to those who live near him. Ed loved his church family at Millersburg Baptist Church

Visitation will be Friday, January 26, 2024 from 10:00-12:00 at Jennings & Ayer’s Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. A chapel service will follow at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Tony Smith officiating from Millersburg Baptist Church where Ed was a member, with interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Kevin Taylor, Brandon Jones, Kellen Jones, Eric Coble, Charlie Taylor, Matthew Taylor, David Taylor and Rusty Tabler. Honorary pallbearers, “The Group”, who will forever hold Ed dear to their hearts.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local Veterans or Alive Hospice.

Ed was a bright light in everyone’s life that knew him and he will be missed.

