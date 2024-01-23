Top 5 Stories From January 23, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 23, 2024.
Rutherford County deputies are leading an investigation after a temple was burglarized Saturday. Read More.
These are the health scores for January 11-22, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of January 22, 2024. Read More.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of January 22-27, 2024. Find a location near you right here. Read more.
Trader Joe’s is coming to Murfreesboro. Read More.
Photo by Murfreesboro Police
Do you know the man pictured above? He and another man are wanted for questioning for taking advantage of a woman who is blind. Read More.