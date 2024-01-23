Top 5 Stories From January 23, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
7815

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 23, 2024.

1Rutherford County Buddhist Temple Burglarized

 

Rutherford County deputies are leading an investigation after a temple was burglarized Saturday. Read More.

2Health Inspections: Rutherford County January 22, 2024

 

These are the health scores for January 11-22, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of January 22, 2024. Read More.

3Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through January 27, 2024

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through January 27, 2024

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of January 22-27, 2024. Find a location near you right here. Read more.

4Trader Joe’s is Coming to Murfreesboro

Trader Joe’s is coming to Murfreesboro. Read More.

5Men Accused of Stealing From Blind Woman’s Home

Photo by Murfreesboro Police

 

Do you know the man pictured above? He and another man are wanted for questioning for taking advantage of a woman who is blind. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here