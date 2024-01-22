Rutherford County Buddhist Temple Burglarized

January 22, 2024 – Rutherford County deputies are leading an investigation after a temple was burglarized Saturday.

Information is needed for about six suspects who entered the living quarters of the Wat Amphawan of America Buddhist temple on Barfield Crescent Road, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

The suspects ransacked a room before being confronted by a woman staying at the temple, said Detective David Ashburn.

They left in a four-door SUV believed to be a Volvo possibly driven a woman with a dark complexion. The license plate may be tinted.

If you have information about the suspects or the SUV, please contact Ashburn at 615-904-3022 and leave a message.

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office