Helmet Worn by Titans Rookie QB Will Levis in NFL Debut on Display at Football Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE – January 22, 2024 – Will Levis turned in a memorable NFL debut during his rookie season.

Now, a memento – the Oilers helmet worn by Levis – is on display to remember the performance at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Back on October 29, Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Titans to a 28-23 win over the Falcons in his NFL debut.

Levis became just the third quarterback in NFL history to record four touchdown passes in his NFL debut, joining Minnesota’s Fran Tarkenton and former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Levis kept the throwback Oilers jersey he wore during his first start, and first win, but the team sent the helmet to the Hall of Fame.

Just last week, the Hall of Fame just opened a special exhibit, featuring the Oilers helmet Levis wore during the game.

Levis, selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, threw for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in nine starts in 2023.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News