Top 5 Stories From January 22, 2024

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from January 22, 2024.

1Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Society Gala Honoring 2024 Award Winners

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will host their annual Society Gala on February 24, 2024, starting at 6 pm in the Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Union Ballroom. Read More.

2Health Inspections: Rutherford County January 22, 2024

 

These are the health scores for January 11-22, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of January 22, 2024. Read More.

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through January 27, 2024

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of January 22-27, 2024. Find a location near you right here. Read more.

4Trader Joe’s is Coming to Murfreesboro

Trader Joe’s is coming to Murfreesboro. Read More.

5Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for January 21 through January 27

 

Details on Murfreesboro City construction projects for this week. Read More.

