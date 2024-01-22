Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Society Gala Honoring 2024 Award Winners

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will host their annual Society Gala on February 24, 2024, starting at 6 pm in the Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Union Ballroom.

They will welcome special guest Jim Nantz, a highly acclaimed sports commentator and multiple award winner, as their keynote speaker. Jim is a three-time Emmy Award winner and five-time National Sportscaster of the Year, who joined CBS in 1985. Just before this year’s gala, Jim will call his seventh Super Bowl!

The Sixteenth Annual Society Gala is held annually to express gratitude to donors contributing $1,000 or more within the calendar year to the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation.

During this event, the Foundation will recognize exceptional philanthropists, including Beth and Mike Ussery, recipients of the Dr. Liz Rhea Philanthropist Award, and Dr. Christopher Dunlap, honored with the ASTR Foundation Physician Champion Award.

Beth Ussery, holding an undergraduate degree from MTSU and a Master’s degree in Health and Fitness from the University of Memphis, is recognized for her impactful philanthropy, particularly through dedicated support for Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and active community involvement. Known for her compassionate and servant-hearted nature, Beth is deeply committed to charitable efforts, all while fulfilling her roles as a devoted wife and mother to their three children, Marshall, Patrick, and Anne Elizabeth.

Mike Ussery, with a BBA from Notre Dame and an MBA from Middle Tennessee State, currently serves as President and COO at National Healthcare Corporation. He actively contributes to the community, holding positions on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Foundation Boards, Christy-Houston Foundation Board, and Middle Tennessee State University Foundation Board.

The Dr. Liz Rhea Philanthropist Award, named after a true exemplar of generosity, Dr. Liz Rhea, is awarded to individuals who represent the spirit of giving towards Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Foundation. Beth and Mike Ussery’s significant contributions and impact make them deserving recipients of this honor.

Dr. Christopher D. Dunlap, Program Director of the UT Nashville Family Medicine Residency Program and a Family Medicine physician at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. Dr. Dunlap joined Ascension in July of 2013 as the founding program director of the University of Tennessee Nashville Family Medicine Residency Program. A graduate of the UT Memphis College of Medicine, he received the Director’s Award and the Aesculapian Teaching Award from the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Family Medicine Residency Program and has served as the Family Medicine Clerkship Director at the Florida State University College of Medicine prior to moving back to Tennessee with his family. Dr. Dunlap is married to his wife, April, and they have four children: Davis and Heather (daughter-in-law), Nate, Dean, and Jenna.

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Physician Champion Award recognizes the physician(s) who have gone above and beyond in their relationship with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Foundation.

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is incredibly grateful that these leaders have chosen to share their gifts with our Ministry.

If you’re interested in the event that honors these individuals, please click here or for more information on the Foundation or to join the Rutherford Society, please contact Gina DeJean at 615- 396-4809 or visit here: https://rutherfordfoundation.org/