Titans Interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn for Head Coach Position

NASHVILLE – The Titans have completed their ninth interview of the head coaching process.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn completed a virtual interview with the team on Friday evening.

Glenn, who was recently named the top coordinator in an NFLPA survey of more than 1,600 players, has served as defensive coordinator with the Lions since 2021.

Prior to joining the Lions, Glenn served as defensive backs coach with the New Orleans Saints (2016-2020) and before that he was assistant defensive backs coach with the Cleveland Browns (2014-15).

Glenn played 15 seasons in the NFL before joining the personnel and coaching ranks. He was a first-round pick (12th overall) of the Jets out of Texas A&M in the 1994 NFL Draft. Glenn played for the Jets (1994-2001), Texans (2002-2004), Cowboys (2005-2006), Jaguars (2007) and Saints (2008) in the NFL and earned three Pro Bowl selections during his career.

Previously, the Titans interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for the position.

No in-person interviews can be conducted until Jan. 22, but Zoom interviews can happen before then.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

More Sports News