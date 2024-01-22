Lady Vols Prevail Over Vanderbilt, 73-64



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – January 21, 2024 – Tennessee won for the eighth time in its last nine games and improved to 5-1 in SEC play on Sunday afternoon, defeating in-state rival Vanderbilt in front of a season-best crowd of 9,088 in Food City Center, 73-64.

The win marked Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper ‘s 100th triumph while leading the program at her alma mater. Adding more meaning to the milestone was getting a victory in UT’s “We Back Pat” game that honored Harper’s (Jolly’s) college coach, Pat Summitt.

The Lady Vols (12-6, 5-1 SEC), who remain in a tie for second place in the SEC standings, were led by fifth-year seniors Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Powell , who each put up 16 points. Jackson added 10 rebounds to record her third double-double of the season, and Powell dished out a game-high eight assists. Senior Jewel Spear also had a productive outing with 12 points, and redshirt-senior Tamari Key put up a season-high 10.

Iyana Moore was the top scorer for Vanderbilt (17-3, 4-2 SEC) with 19 points, and Jordyn Cambridge was also in double figures with 12.

Source: UT Sports

