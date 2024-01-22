Titans Interview Former Stanford HC David Shaw for Head Coach Position

January 21, 2024 – The Titans have completed their tenth interview of the head coaching process.

Former Stanford coach David Shaw completed an in-person interview with the team on Sunday afternoon.

Shaw interviewed with the Chargers on Thursday, and a year ago he had an interview with the Broncos before they hired Sean Payton.

During 12 seasons at Stanford, Shaw went 96-54 and the school won three Pac-12 championships while earning four Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors. Shaw was named the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year in 2017, when he became the winningest coach in Stanford history. Shaw resigned as head coach at Stanford after he finished consecutive seasons with a 3-9 record.

Shaw worked as an assistant under Jim Harbaugh at the school before taking over the top job.

He has also previously worked as an NFL assistant with the Eagles, Raiders, and Ravens.

Shaw spent the entire 2023 campaign out of coaching.

Previously, the Titans interviewed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the position.

No in-person interviews with coaches under contract can be conducted until Jan. 22, but Zoom interviews can happen before then. Since Shaw is not under contract, teams are permitted to interview him for a position.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

