Health Inspections: Rutherford County January 22, 2024

These are the health scores for January 11-22, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of January 22, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Centennial Adult Daycare FS
|230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Chicken Salad Chick
|372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 95
|View
|Camino Real # 10
|3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 98
|View
|Taco Bell #20209
|2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|Zaxby's
|2890 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 92
|View
|Nacho's Mexican Bar
|2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Camino Real Bar # 10
|3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|Main Event Bar
|1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Just Love Coffee Roasters
|129 MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 96
|View
|McDonalds
|5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 88
|View
|Andys frozen custard
|2262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|Casa Adobe Express
|1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Waffle House
|2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Dutch Bros Coffee TN 0303
|344 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 98
|View
|Bonchon
|578 Sam Ridley Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 98
|View
|Little Caesars
|2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
|2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Rockvale High School Cafeteria
|6545 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Dunkin Donuts
|561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Bigfoot and the Bee Coffee Co Mobile
|6054 Sedgeridge Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN, USA Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Subway
|4125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Taco Bell #35126
|565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 99
|View
|Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop
|6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|China Express
|4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 12, 2024 | 99
|View
|Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro, TN #8 LLC
|1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 99
|View
|Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar
|1028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Rockvale High School
|6545 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 11, 2024 | 94
|View
|McDonalds
|3371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 11, 2024 | 99
|View
|Subway #17890
|2559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 95
|View
|Pizza Hut
|2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Craft Brow Tattoo Studio
|120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar
|1668 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Little Caesars
|2546 Southgate Blvd, Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 88
|View
|Whataburger
|360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Relentless Tattoo Studio
|201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna , TN 37167
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Xingha Sab Bor Lao Restaurant
|120 Elanor Way, Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 11, 2024 | 98
|View
|Primrose Of Murfreesboro food
|554 Brandies Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Pure Heart Tattoo Studio
|1630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Riverdale High School Pool
|Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 97
|View
|Subway
|2933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 99
|View
|Scooters Coffee
|366 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Primrose of Murfreesboro
|544 Brandies Cir. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|View
|Pure Heart Body Piercing Studio
|1630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.