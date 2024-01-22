Health Inspections: Rutherford County January 22, 2024

These are the health scores for January 11-22, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of January 22, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Centennial Adult Daycare FS
230 Glenis Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 100
Chicken Salad Chick
372 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 100
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 95
Camino Real # 10
3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 98
Taco Bell #20209
2482 S. Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 99
Zaxby's
2890 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 92
Nacho's Mexican Bar
2962 S. Rutherford Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 100
Camino Real Bar # 10
3359 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 99
Main Event Bar
1510 Gresham Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 100
Just Love Coffee Roasters
129 MTCS Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 96
McDonalds
5205 Veterans Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 88
Andys frozen custard
2262 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 99
Casa Adobe Express
1433 Warrior Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 100
Waffle House
2383 New Salem Highway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 100
Dutch Bros Coffee TN 0303
344 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 98
Bonchon
578 Sam Ridley Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 98
Little Caesars
2962 S. Rutherford Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 99
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 100
North Rutherford YMCA Recreation Pool
2001 Motlow College Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
Rockvale High School Cafeteria
6545 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
Rockvale High School Culinary Arts Lab
6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 12, 2024 | 100
Dunkin Donuts
561 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
Bigfoot and the Bee Coffee Co Mobile
6054 Sedgeridge Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN, USA Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
Subway
4125 Manson Pike Suite C Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
Taco Bell #35126
565 Sam Ridley Parkway West Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 99
Rockvale High School Store & Coffee Shop
6545 Hwy 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
China Express
4183 Franklin Rd. Suite B8 Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 12, 2024 | 99
Sonic Drive-In of Murfreesboro, TN #8 LLC
1627 New Salem Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 99
Old Fort Golf Club Snack Bar
1028 Golf Lane. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
Rockvale High School
6545 Highway 99 Rockvale, TN 37153
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
Oscar's Taco Shop
331 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy. Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 11, 2024 | 94
McDonalds
3371 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 11, 2024 | 99
Subway #17890
2559 Old Fort Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 95
Pizza Hut
2575 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
Craft Brow Tattoo Studio
120 Eleanor Wy Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
El Cubilete Mexican Restaurant Bar
1668 Memorial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 11, 2024 | 100
Little Caesars
2546 Southgate Blvd, Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 88
Whataburger
360 Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
Relentless Tattoo Studio
201 Hazelwood Dr Smyrna , TN 37167
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
Xingha Sab Bor Lao Restaurant
120 Elanor Way, Ste A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 11, 2024 | 98
Primrose Of Murfreesboro food
554 Brandies Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
Pure Heart Tattoo Studio
1630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
Riverdale High School Pool
Warrior Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 97
Subway
2933-G Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 99
Scooters Coffee
366 W. Sam Ridley Pkwy Smyrna, TN 37167
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
Primrose of Murfreesboro
544 Brandies Cir. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
Pure Heart Body Piercing Studio
1630 S. Church St, #117 Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

