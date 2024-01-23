Men Accused of Stealing From Blind Woman’s Home

January 23, 2024 – Do you know the man pictured above? He and another man are wanted for questioning for taking advantage of a woman who is blind.

The two unknown individuals knocked on victim’s door claiming they were the police and had a search warrant.

The victim allowed them in. On the same day, the victim’s debit card was used to make multiple fraudulent withdrawals at an ATM inside a Mapco located on Memorial Blvd. The suspect(s) also made several fraudulent Cash App transactions.

If you know this person of interest, please contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.

Source: Murfreesboro Police