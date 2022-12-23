OBITUARY: Ray Morris

Ray Morris, age 93 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

A native of Abbeville, MS, he was the son of the late Walter Everett and Geneva Elizabeth Hall Morris. Ray was also preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.

Ray is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean W. Morris; daughter, Sheree Bingham and her husband Boyd of Robertsdale, AL; son, Kerry Morris and his wife Jill of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Lyndsay Davis and her husband Doug of Stuart, FL, Rachel Watkins and her husband Joseph of Hattiesburg, MS, Austin Morris and his wife Kadi of Smyrna, TN, Tyler, Katelyn, and Kian Morris all of Nashville, TN; great-grandchildren, Chase and Brady Allison of Stuart, FL, Elle Watkins of Hattiesburg, MS, and Emilya Davis of Stuart, FL.

Ray was a faithful member of Kingdom Ministries Church and retired from Nissan. He was also a US Air Force Korean War veteran.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Ray may be made to Kingdom Ministries, 675 E. Jefferson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

An online guestbook for the Morris family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

