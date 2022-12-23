OBITUARY: Virginia Ann Kapfhammer

Virginia Ann Kapfhammer, age 93, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Sophie Miller; husband, Anthony Kapfhammer; seven brothers and sisters; and daughter-in-law, Beverly Kapfhammer.

She is survived by her children, Linda Lemay, Fred Kapfhammer and his wife Janet, Barbara Clayton; grandchildren, Billy Dority, James Kapfhammer, Anthony Kapfhammer, Tabitha Calhoun, Jeremy Clayton, Josh Clayton, Julie Shultz, Jill Lewis; great-grandchildren, Anniston Swezea, Anthony Dority, Harrison Shultz, Madeline Shultz; great-great-grandchildren, Aiden Dority and Liam Dority; and brother, Jim Miller and his wife Linda.

Mrs. Virginia was a member of First Free Methodist Church of Smyrna. She worked for Better Built for many years but loved providing for her family in the role of a homemaker the most. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 9:00-11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. A graveside service will follow at Mapleview Cemetery at 11:30 AM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

