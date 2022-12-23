OBITUARY: Barbara Lillian Cotton Stephenson

Barbara Lillian Cotton Stephenson, age 89 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

She was born in Sale, Cheshire England and was a Naturalized American Citizen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Frank Stephenson of whom she was a traveling US Air Force wife.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Stephenson Cazel (Matthew) of Smyrna, a son, Kevin Stephenson (Violetta) of Seychelles; grandchildren, Brandon Bentley (Melissa) of College Grove; Allison Bentley Mallett (Ronnie) of Smyrna: Oskar Sendecki (Alexsandra) of Poland; and great-grandchildren, Sean Sendecki, Liam Sendecki, Brooklyn Mallett, Briley Mallett, Jasper Bentley and Peyton Bentley; along with a host of nieces and nephews throughout the US.

She was affiliated with a variety of occupations and organizations including, substitute teaching, Secretary at John Colemon Elementary School, dental assistant at Sewart AFB, Royal Bank of London/Montreal, Royal Air Force, Red Cross Candy Striper, Hospice, Girl Scout Leader, British Wives Club, Home Demonstration Club and the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was a member of the Church of England where she was a choir member of St Paul’s Cathedral and Highland Heights Church of Christ. Her sweet British accent was enjoyed by all, but it was said that her West Tennessee in-laws never understood a word she said and her introduction to southern food served on a 10ft table where she recognized nothing led way to a cookbook purchase that her husband stated, “anyone who can read can cook”. Barbara proved him wrong. She never learned to cook but the kettle was always warm.

Graveside services will be in Morgan Cemetery, Palmersville, Tennessee at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Stephenson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

