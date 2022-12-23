Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning

Good Morning. We are hoping you are bundled up and staying warm. Here is what we know this morning after last night’s Winter Storm Elliott:

Widespread Power Outages- We are seeing the biggest problems in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford. But the numbers are lower than expected with NES leading the way with 1600+ outages.

Roads – Most main roads are slowly driveable, but not advisable, according to TDOT. Because of the bitter cold temps, the brining won’t work, but, the plows continue.Secondary roads are mostly treacherous. Stay at home if you can.

Air Travel- A Look at the BNA website shows multiple cancellations both coming and going. Please check the BNA website for more details.

for more details. Weather- A Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon, A Wind Chill Advisory is in Effect from noon today until noon tomorrow. We do not expect to see above freezing before Monday. Tomorrow and Christmas Day are looking at highs in the mid-20s. The sun will be out but this frigid grip won’t let loose before Tuesday when temps average out again.

