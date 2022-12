The Golfix held its ribbon cutting on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 531 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro.

The Golfix provides Rutherford County with high-end golf instruction, full-service retail, two high-technology simulators, and a full SAM Putt Studio.

The Golfix

531 N. Thompson Lane

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 396-8242

Facebook