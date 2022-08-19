OBITUARY: Quinton G. Stewart

Mr. Quinton G. Stewart of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on August 15th, 2022, he was 40 years old.

Quinton was born May 1, 1982, in Murfreesboro, TN to Judy and Kevin Stewart.

In addition to his parents, Quinton is survived by his brothers: Brandon Stewart (Shelley) and David Honeycutt; sister: Sarah Butterworth (Cody); nieces and nephew: Vada and Addison Stewart, Eliza Butterworth, Kolby and Evie Honeycutt; Grandparents: Joyce Stewart, Virginia Puckett and the late PaPa Ralph Puckett; loving life partner: Lisa Ramos.

Throughout his life, Quinton was known for his incredible heart. He enjoyed any and all family functions, as his family was most dear to him. He could carry a room through his positivity, loving personality, and charming smile. Quinton never met a stranger and thoroughly enjoyed an adventure. He found joy in traveling with friends and vacationing with family. Spending time with his special little buddy and side kick, AJ Newsom, also brought him happiness. Quinton was deeply cherished and will forever be missed.

We’d like to thank our dear neighbors, family, friends and co-workers who have cared for us during this difficult time by providing nourishment and love.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Sunday, August 21st, 2022 from 2:oopm until 6:oopm. The funeral service will be held on 10:00 am on Monday, August 22nd, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial to following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com. Pallbearers will be, Brandon Stewart, Mason Sanders, Mario Sanders, Daniel Tomberlain, Shane Burns, Kaleb Ramos, and David Honeycutt.

