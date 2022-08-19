OBITUARY: Willie Ewing ‘Billy’ Cook

Willie Ewing “Billy” Cook, age 86, of Murfreesboro passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at NHC Health Care in Murfreesboro.

Billy retired from the Murfreesboro Fire Department with over 30 years of service. He was also a self-employed television repairman. Billy was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

He was born December 13, 1935 in Rutherford County, TN to Ewing and Willie Burkheart Cook.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Georgie Conner; and nephew, Joel Conner.

He is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Dean Cook; niece, Sharon McCrory; and many cousins; great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Friday, August 19, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Lee Douglas and Dr. Dean Sisk officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Murfreesboro Fire Department serving as pallbearers.

A special thank you to NHC and to Caris Hospice for their caring service.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/